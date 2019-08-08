IDF forces carrying out pinpointed operations to catch killers



הכניסה לעיירה בית פג'אר, הצמודה לזירת הפיגוע, כעת: פתוחה לחלוטין, גם ללא מחסום נושם. עיקר המצוד והסריקות הן נקודתיות וכירורגיות, ללא כתרים או תגבור כוחות חיצוני. המטרה: לתפוס את החוליה לפני שתימלט למסתור בתוך חברון או בבית לחם pic.twitter.com/lW8ofw45vI — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) August 8, 2019 IDF units are conducting pinpointed operations and not encircling a specific town or location, to capture the killers of Dvir Sorek found lifeless on Thursday morning in Efrat.

“The goal is to capture the killers before they flee into Hebron or Bethlehem,” Ynet military reporter Yoav Zitun reported on social media. He also posted a video of Beit Fajjar to show all roads to the town are open.

