IDF forces carrying out pinpointed operations to catch killers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 11:36
IDF units are conducting pinpointed operations and not encircling a specific town or location, to capture the killers of Dvir Sorek found lifeless on Thursday morning in Efrat. 
 
“The goal is to capture the killers before they flee into Hebron or Bethlehem,” Ynet military reporter Yoav Zitun reported on social media. He also posted a video of Beit Fajjar to show all roads to the town are open.  



