IDF investigating fatal shooting of Palestinian near Hebron

The IDF says it is investigating the death of a Palestinian who died during clashes on Monday.



The 22-year-old was killed in a clash with IDF forces at the Al aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, according to Palestinian media reports.According to the reports, the clash began when several Palestinians threw rocks at an IDF post at the entrance to the refugee camp.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });