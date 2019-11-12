IDF kills PIJ terrorists just before they launch rockets at Israel

A number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, who were attempting to launch more rockets at Israel, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza, the IDF reported.



It is alleged that four were killed following the air strike. One the slain was Adnan Ganem, 20, from Beit Lahiya. Read the full story here.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });