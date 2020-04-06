IDF officer in serious condition after gun discharges

An IDF officer is serious condition after being hit by a bullet when a soldier's weapon unintentionally discharged on Monday, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The officer was transferred for treatment at Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center with a bullet wound to his pelvis. After emergency surgery he was intubated in the ICU in serious, but stable, condition.OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Nadav Padan decided to stop all dry weapons training in units under Central Command until an investigation is done. All exercises in the Golani Brigade were stopped as well for the time being.

Military police are investigating the incident. On Friday, a bullet was also unintentionally discharged within the brigade.