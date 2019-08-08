IDF pours more troops into West Bank, search after killers ongoing

Following the killing of 19-year-old Yeshiva student and IDF soldier Dvir Sorek on Thursday, extra IDF units will be sent to the West Bank, IDF Spokesperson reported.

IDF, police, and Shin Beit forces are canvassing the area near Efrat, where the body was found, to arrest the killers.

