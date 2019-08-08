Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF pours more troops into West Bank, search after killers ongoing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 11:55
Following the killing of 19-year-old Yeshiva student and IDF soldier Dvir Sorek on Thursday, extra IDF units will be sent to the West Bank, IDF Spokesperson reported. 


IDF, police, and Shin Beit forces are canvassing the area near Efrat, where the body was found, to arrest the killers. 


