IDF prepares to demolish house of one of Rina Shenreb's killers

IDF forces have mapped on Friday the house of one of the terrorists responsible for Rina Shenreb's death, in preparation to have the house demolished, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



In addition, the IDF reported that three suspects were arrested in the West Bank for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.



