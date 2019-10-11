Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF prepares to demolish house of one of Rina Shenreb's killers

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
October 11, 2019 09:23
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces have mapped on Friday the house of one of the terrorists responsible for Rina Shenreb's death, in preparation to have the house demolished, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

In addition, the IDF reported that three suspects were arrested in the West Bank for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities.


