IDF shoots, arrests Palestinian throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli cars

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 22:02
The IDF shot and arrested a Palestinian who was throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles traveling near the Palestinian town of Beit Jala north-west of Bethlehem on Tuesday.
The suspect was captured after trying to escape from the scene.
