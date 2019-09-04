IDF soldier seriously injured in the head

An IDF soldier was seriously injured when a stone struck his head on Tuesday in an incident outside of military operations at a base in northern Israel, according to an IDF spokesperson.





The soldier was transferred for treatment at a hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Military police are investigating the incident and will transfer the results of the investigation to the Military Prosecutor's Office. The soldier's family has been notified.

