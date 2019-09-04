Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF soldier seriously injured in the head

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 08:57
An IDF soldier was seriously injured when a stone struck his head on Tuesday in an incident outside of military operations at a base in northern Israel, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The soldier was transferred for treatment at a hospital and is currently receiving treatment.
Military police are investigating the incident and will transfer the results of the investigation to the Military Prosecutor's Office. The soldier's family has been notified.


