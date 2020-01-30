The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Observation tower shot on Gaza Strip border by gunfire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 30, 2020 15:58
An observation tower whit by gunfire on Thursday, an IDF spokesperson reported.

IDF strikes in Beit Hanoun in response to Gaza Strip terror
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 05:02 PM
U.S. envoy: 700,000 displaced in northwest Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:15 PM
Spain to repatriate nationals from Wuhan in cooperation with UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 04:04 PM
Coronavirus scare in Jerusalem’s French Hill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 03:25 PM
Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:51 PM
Pompeo: Denying Iran money can force them to make decisions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:24 PM
6,000 kept on board Italian cruise ship amid coronavirus scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 02:19 PM
Hamas militant killed in tunnel collapse in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 02:12 PM
Cement allowed into Gaza Strip for first time since 2014
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 01:58 PM
Pompeo says Brexit Britain is at front of the line for US trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:55 PM
British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 01:49 PM
Rocket siren heard in southern Israel not caused by rocket fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 01:38 PM
Woman suspected to have coronavirus forcibly isolated in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 12:41 PM
King Abdullah of Jordan celebrates 58th birthday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/30/2020 11:58 AM
Russia to pause electronic visas to Chinese nationals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2020 11:53 AM
