IDF soldier suffers from heat stroke during training

An IDF soldier was in moderate condition on Wednesday after suffering a heat stroke during training in southern Israel, according to a statement by an IDF spokesperson.





The soldier was transferred to a hospital for further medical treatment.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });