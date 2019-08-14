IDF soldier suffers from heat stroke during training

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An IDF soldier was in moderate condition on Wednesday after suffering a heat stroke during training in southern Israel, according to a statement by an IDF spokesperson.
The soldier was transferred to a hospital for further medical treatment.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});