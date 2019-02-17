Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

IDF tanks attack Hamas positions as soldier wounded in Gaza riot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 17, 2019 21:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
According to the IDF, over the last hour, a violent riot was instigated in the northern Gaza Strip, during which dozens of rioters hurled explosive devices and rolled burning tires at IDF soldiers and the security fence.

During the riot, an IDF soldier was injured after what appears to have been an explosive device that was hurled at him exploded.The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.



IDF tanks attacked two positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the injury of the IDF combatant, apparently as a result of a shrapnel that had been thrown at him.


