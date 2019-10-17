IDF soldiers arrest 10 people overnight on suspicion of terror activity

IDF soldiers, Border Police and Israeli security forces arrested ten wanted suspects during the night on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, popular terrorism and violent order violations against civilians and the IDF.



The suspects were taken for questioning. In the Palestinian town of Beit Awwa, during IDF searches to find illegal weapons, soldiers seized several submachine guns, which were then handed over to the security forces.



