IDF soldiers arrest unarmed Palestinian next to Gaza border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 15, 2019 18:49
IDF soldiers arrested a Palestinian next to the border fence along the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. The suspect was unarmed and has been transferred for questioning by security forces.
