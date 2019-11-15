IDF confirms striking PIJ targets following ceasefire breach

The IAF carried out strikes on several Islamic Jihad targets on Thursday night, including a munitions factory, and the Khan Younis headquarters of the PIJ, home to several high ranking PIJ offices."The IDF considers the ceasefire breach and launching of rockets towards Israel very severe, is in high readiness and will continue to work, as much as necessary, against attempts to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF spokesperson said.The IDF carried out strikes on four Islamic Jihad targets on Thursday night, Palestinian media reports.Earlier on Thursday, the PIJ broke the ceasefire agreement, sending another 5 rockets over the course of the day and into the evening.