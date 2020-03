Explosions were heard in southern Israel on Friday night after incoming rocket sirens were activated in communities bordering the Gaza Strip.

The sirens were activated in the southern college town of Sderot and neighboring communities including Nivim and Or Haner.



The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that one projectile was fired from the northern part of the Hamas-run coastal enclave, with local reports saying the projectile struck an open field.

The IDF reportedly attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night in response to the firing of a rocket sent into Israel earlier in the evening.