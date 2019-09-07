Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF strikes Hamas posts north of Gaza Strip - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 00:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun according to Palestinian reports. 

The alleged strike followed five rockets fired on Israel on Friday night from the Gaza Strip.  
The rockets were fired after two Palestinians were killed and 76 protesters injured during the Friday March of Return events. 



Related Content

Breaking news
September 7, 2019
Indian space ship can not contact Earth, fate unknown

By STAV NAMER/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings