IDF strikes Hamas posts north of Gaza Strip - report

An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun according to Palestinian reports.



The alleged strike followed five rockets fired on Israel on Friday night from the Gaza Strip.

The rockets were fired after two Palestinians were killed and 76 protesters injured during the Friday March of Return events.

