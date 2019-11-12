IDF strikes several Islamic Jihad posts in the Gaza Strip

IDF forces struck various Islamic Jihad posts in the Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesperson reported on Tuesday evening.



The operations follow roughly 190 rockets fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip by PIJ. The rockets followed the Monday night IDF operation which eliminated PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata.



