IDF strikes target in southern Gaza Strip used to prepare incendiary kites

The IDF struck a target in the southern Gaza Strip two hours after it fired warning shots against a number of Palestinians preparing incendiary balloons in southern Gaza Strip near the Al Bureij refugee camp on Thursday afternoon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated.



“The IDF struck an infrastructure near the area where a squad had previously been preparing Molotov cocktails in the southern Gaza Strip,” read the military statement. “The IDF considers the use of incendiary kites and balloons to be severe, and will act to prevent their use.”



