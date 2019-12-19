IDF strikes targets in Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis – Report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 19, 2019 23:15
IDF forces strike targets near Khan Yunis and west of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported on Thursday. The report follows an earlier rocket fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip and landed in Kfar Gaza.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com