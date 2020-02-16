IDF strikes targets near Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip – report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 00:44
The IDF has struck targets near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, according to Palestinian media reports.Earlier Saturday night, rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
