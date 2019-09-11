Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF tank attacks Hamas post in response to rockets fired earlier

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 13:51
An IDF tank attacked a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to three rockets that were fired from Gaza into Israel earlier on Wednesday, according to an IDF spokesperson.

Israel Police were called to a town near the Gaza border where a rocket fell. No injuries were reported.


