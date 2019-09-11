IDF tank attacks Hamas post in response to rockets fired earlier

An IDF tank attacked a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to three rockets that were fired from Gaza into Israel earlier on Wednesday, according to an IDF spokesperson.



Israel Police were called to a town near the Gaza border where a rocket fell. No injuries were reported.

