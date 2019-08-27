Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF targets Hamas post in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 23:05
The Israeli Air Force has targeted a Hamas post in the Gaza bank according to preliminary reports from Palestinian Media. 

The assault happened in the Tal al-Hawa area. Two are dead after the IAF hit a motorcycle according to reports, three others are injured.


