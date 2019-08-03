IDF to hold large naval exercise involving ten different countries

Breaking news.
Tomorrow morning, a military exercise will be led by the Israeli navy throughout the northern portion of the country and in the port of Haifa in particular, according to an IDF Spokesperson.
The exercise, concluding on Thursday, will include exercises dealing with issues such as international cooperation in the territory of the State of Israel, and will involve ten foreign fleets.As part of the exercise, a humanitarian aid scenario will also be practiced in the event of a powerful earthquake including the intense movement of helicopters, IDF vessels and foreign vessels.
The IDF emphasizes that the exercise is pre-planned as part of the 2019 training program and is intended to maintain the alertness and fitness of the the forces.
