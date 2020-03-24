IDF prepared to assist police to enforce coronavirus quarantine, lockdown

The Israeli military moved to a higher state of readiness last week and said that it is prepared to assist the police to enforce a quarantine should a nation-wide lockdown be imposed, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said.On Sunday Israel’s Kann reported that Israel’s Ministry of Public Security asked the IDF to provide 16 battalions. As part of the request, each police district will be assisted by two IDF battalions that will enforce a state of emergency lockdown, as well as assist in supplying essential equipment.coronavirus in Israel last month, some 135,549 Israelis have self-isolated at home for a period of 14 days after returning from overseas or being exposed to the virus. There are currently 71,029 citizens in isolation.Zilberman said that there are currently 23 IDF soldiers sick with coronavirus and one recovered. Another 5,600 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are currently in quarantine, including 240 lone soldiers who are currently being housed at a military resort facility in the northern coastal town of Givat Olga. Ynet news reported that the military will be opening another quarantine facility for lone soldiers at Beit Hachayal in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.According to the spokesperson, the drop in numbers of soldiers in quarantine is due to the fact that many soldiers who returned from abroad finished their isolation period and were released after they were not found to have contracted the virus.As the numbers of Israeli with the virus continues to climb - at the start of Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 1,656 infected people - the IDF is continuing to help Magen David Adom rescue services in testing Israelis for the coronavirus, with 150 mobile crews travelling to homes of Israelis across the country who are suspected of being ill. There are also 28 different locations where IDF troops are providing child care to health care workers who are busy in hospitals taking care of patients.According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 31 people are in serious condition and one person has died. Another 49 people have recovered from the virus.While thousands of reservists have been called in the fight against the virus, the military is not calling up doctors because they don't want to take them away from the civilian health system.Last week, the IDF’s Homefront Command along with the Israel Police and Health Ministry opened two quarantine facilities, Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama hotel and Jerusalem’s Dan hotel, to isolate those diagnosed with the virus as well as provide them with medical care as needed. The army has also converted the IDF’s holiday village at Ashkelon of “Yahad – United for Israel’s Soldiers” into an inpatient facility for soldiers who have been diagnosed with the virus.According to Zilberman, the state has opened another facility on the Kinneret to quarantine a planeload of Israelis returning from Italy and another facility will be opened for Israelis returning from India.Also on Wednesday, the military announced that the Israeli and US miltaries will hold a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel in which F-35 fighter jets will take part.The drill, which is part of the IDF's regular 2020 training schedule, will begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Thursday evening and during that time residents of the area might notice a high number of fighter jets. In a statement, the IDF said that since the drill will be held solely in the air with no person-to-person contact, it will take place despite the military’s ban on international exercises with foreign militaries due to the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Zilberman told reporters that should that step be necessary, unarmed IDF troops will accompany the police.As the number of Israelis with the deadly novel coronavirus continues to climb, the IDF will be opening a laboratory to check soldiers for the coronavirus, Zilberman added. The laboratory will operate as those run by the Health Ministry but will be run by the military’s Medical Corps. While it will initially test some 300 soldiers, the army plans to have hundreds of tests done each day.Since the outbreak of