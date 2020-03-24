The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF prepared to assist police to enforce coronavirus quarantine, lockdown

Unarmed IDF troops will accompany the police.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 24, 2020 12:42
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Israeli military moved to a higher state of readiness last week and said that it is prepared to assist the police to enforce a quarantine should a nation-wide lockdown be imposed, Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said.
On Sunday Israel’s Kann reported that Israel’s Ministry of Public Security asked the IDF to provide 16 battalions. As part of the request, each police district will be assisted by two IDF battalions that will enforce a state of emergency lockdown, as well as assist in supplying essential equipment.
Zilberman told reporters that should that step be necessary, unarmed IDF troops will accompany the police.
As the number of Israelis with the deadly novel coronavirus continues to climb, the IDF will be opening a laboratory to check soldiers for the coronavirus, Zilberman added. The laboratory will operate as those run by the Health Ministry but will be run by the military’s Medical Corps. While it will initially test some 300 soldiers, the army plans to have hundreds of tests done each day.
Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Israel last month, some 135,549 Israelis have self-isolated at home for a period of 14 days after returning from overseas or being exposed to the virus. There are currently 71,029 citizens in isolation.
Zilberman said that there are currently 23 IDF soldiers sick with coronavirus and one recovered. Another 5,600 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are currently in quarantine, including 240 lone soldiers who are currently being housed at a military resort facility in the northern coastal town of Givat Olga. Ynet news reported that the military will be opening another quarantine facility for lone soldiers at Beit Hachayal in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.
According to the spokesperson, the drop in numbers of soldiers in quarantine is due to the fact that many soldiers who returned from abroad finished their isolation period and were released after they were not found to have contracted the virus.
As the numbers of Israeli with the virus continues to climb - at the start of Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 1,656 infected people - the IDF is continuing to help Magen David Adom rescue services in testing Israelis for the coronavirus, with 150 mobile crews travelling to homes of Israelis across the country who are suspected of being ill.  There are also 28 different locations where IDF troops are providing child care to health care workers who are busy in hospitals taking care of patients.
According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 31 people are in serious condition and one person has died. Another 49 people have recovered from the virus.
While thousands of reservists have been called in the fight against the virus, the military is not calling up doctors because they don't want to take them away from the civilian health system.
Last week, the IDF’s Homefront Command along with the Israel Police and Health Ministry opened two quarantine facilities, Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama hotel and Jerusalem’s Dan hotel, to isolate those diagnosed with the virus as well as provide them with medical care as needed. 
The army has also converted the IDF’s holiday village at Ashkelon of “Yahad – United for Israel’s Soldiers” into an inpatient facility for soldiers who have been diagnosed with the virus.
According to Zilberman, the state has opened another facility on the Kinneret to quarantine a planeload of Israelis returning from Italy and another facility will be opened for Israelis returning from India.
Also on Wednesday, the military announced that the Israeli and US miltaries will hold a joint aerial exercise in southern Israel in which F-35 fighter jets will take part.
The drill, which is part of the IDF's regular 2020 training schedule, will begin Tuesday afternoon and last until Thursday evening and during that time residents of the area might notice a high number of fighter jets.
In a statement, the IDF said that since the drill will be held solely in the air with no person-to-person contact, it will take place despite the military’s ban on international exercises with foreign militaries due to the continued spread of the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags IDF medicine Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by