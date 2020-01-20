IDF to receive NIS 2 billion for protection against rockets, air defense

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi agreed that the IDF will receive an additional NIS 2 billion in order to kick start a multiyear defense plan, according to Army Radio. The funding, announced on Monday, will be used to push military projects forward, such as more advanced rocket protection and other air defense technologies, Army Radio reported. The amount was allegedly agreed upon Sunday after Kahlon, Kohavi, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met with Accountant General Roni Hezkiah.