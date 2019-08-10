IDF units raid Palestinian village near Qalqilya

Palestinian social media reported on Friday night that IDF units searched houses in Kfar Qaddum near the city of Qalqilya.

#متابعة .. قوات الاحتلال تداهم عددا من منازل الأهالي في قرية كفر قدوم شرق قلقيلية. — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 9, 2019

Israeli security forces had been searching for the killers of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek since his body was found on Thursday morning.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });