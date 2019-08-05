IDF: Two Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank with live firearms
By IDF SPOKESPERSON OFFICE
August 5, 2019 20:26
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Two Palestinians have been arrested near the village of Az-Zawiyeh near Ariel in the West Bank with two live firearms, IDF spokesperson reported. The suspects were taken to be interrogated.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});