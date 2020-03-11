The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic - committee member

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2020 02:07
 If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be the most realistic option, a Tokyo Olympic Committee executive board member told the Wall Street Journal.
Haruyuki Takahashi, one of about 25 members of the Japanese organising committee, said in an interview with the paper published on Wednesday that the board had not discussed the impact of the virus on the Games, having last met in December, before the epidemic spread.
Takahashi and the organising committee could not immediately be reached for comment.
The financial damage from cancelling the Games or holding them without spectators would be too great, Takahashi said, while a delay of less than a year would clash with other major professional sports schedules, according to the paper. 
Afghan govt to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails - decree
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 02:11 AM
IDF thwarts attack near Highway 465 in West Bank, two suspects arrested
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/11/2020 01:55 AM
Afghanistan electoral crisis delays naming of negotiating team
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 01:14 AM
UK minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:49 AM
Turkish health minister says first coronavirus patient confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:31 AM
Israeli coronavirus patient 64: An IDF soldier returning from vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:47 PM
Israel reports three more coronavirus patients, bringing total to 64
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:31 PM
Number of Palestinians diagnosed with coronavirus rises to 30
Health Ministry announces coronavirus patients Nos. 59, 60, 61
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 08:56 PM
Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 08:18 PM
Supreme Court to Knesset: Halt discussing Netanyahu's legal affairs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 07:33 PM
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:21 PM
New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:08 PM
Police to step up enforcement, ensure people stay in quarantine
Liberman meets with Blue and White cockpit
