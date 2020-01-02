Polls find public opposes immunity for Benjamin Netanyahu

At least half the public is against granting parliamentary immunity to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, two polls found on Thursday night.A Kan news poll found that 52% oppose it and 28% are in favor. A Channel 13 poll found that 50% are against and 27% in favor. The remainder of respondents declined to answer or said they did not know.But among voters of Likud and allies in its right-wing and religious bloc, 61% were in favor, 12% against and 27% did not know, according to the Channel 13 poll. Polls on three channels found that Blue and White enjoys a two-seat lead over Likud.