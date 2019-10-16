Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders for president

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced on Wednesday that she would be endorsing Bernie Sanders for president in the upcoming United States presidential elections, according to NPR.



"Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography," said Omar in a statement. "That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it's why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it's why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020."New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to endorse Sanders as well at a rally on Saturday, which would mean two of the four members of "The Squad" are going to back Sanders.



Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley are the four members of "The Squad" and are often targeted by President Donald Trump for their anti-Israel and anti-Trump positions.



