Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders for president

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 07:55
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announced on Wednesday that she would be endorsing Bernie Sanders for president in the upcoming United States presidential elections, according to NPR.

"Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography," said Omar in a statement. "That is why he is fighting to cancel all student debt. That is why he is fighting to make all school meals universal. That is why he is fighting for a humane immigration policy that treats immigrants as human beings and not criminals. And it's why Bernie is fighting to end our forever wars and truly prioritize human rights in our foreign policy–no matter who violates them. And it's why I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020."New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to endorse Sanders as well at a rally on Saturday, which would mean two of the four members of "The Squad" are going to back Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley are the four members of "The Squad" and are often targeted by President Donald Trump for their anti-Israel and anti-Trump positions.


Related Content

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media
October 16, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings