June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

In battle of tweets, Canada's Trudeau dismisses Trump critique

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 03:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said nothing in his G7 news conference that he has not said before to US President Donald Trump, his office said after Trump criticized Trudeau on Twitter as "weak and dishonest" in the wake of the Group of Seven summit.

"The prime minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the president," Trudeau's office said in a statement released on Twitter, which added Trudeau remained focused on what was accomplished at the two-day summit in Quebec.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 10, 2018
Singapore PM to meet separately with North Korea's Kim, Donald Trump

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut