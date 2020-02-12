Incendiary balloons found in Eshkol Regional Council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 12, 2020 08:54
A bundle of incendiary balloons was found inside an agricultural area in the southern Eshkol Regional Council. The bundle was found by farmers, who alerted security personnel, and is currently being handled by police bomb defusal experts.
