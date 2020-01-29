Incendiary balloons spotted in the Gaza border area - report

Two balloon clusters with suspicious devices attached were spotted in two kibbutzim in the Gaza border area, the Police Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.The balloons, initially labeled incendiary balloons, were spotted in Kibbutz Ruhama and Kibbutz Dorot, and likely flew in from the Gaza Strip, according to a ynet report.Both balloon clusters landed in open fields in the South.Police are currently on the scene and have closed off the area while they deal with the balloons.Residents in the area are advised to avoid contact with suspicious balloons and to report all sightings to the police.