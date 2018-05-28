India wants Iran nuclear deal partners to engage after U.S. pullout





NEW DELHI - India wants nations that are party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to engage constructively with Tehran, a government statement said, after the withdrawal of the United States from the pact.

The statement was issued after a meeting of Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Iranian counterpart Javed Zarif.The statement said parties involved in the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, "should engage constructively for peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen with respect to the agreement".