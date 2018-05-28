May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

India wants Iran nuclear deal partners to engage after U.S. pullout

By REUTERS
May 28, 2018 18:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



NEW DELHI - India wants nations that are party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to engage constructively with Tehran, a government statement said, after the withdrawal of the United States from the pact.



The statement was issued after a meeting of Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj with her Iranian counterpart Javed Zarif.



The statement said parties involved in the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, "should engage constructively for peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen with respect to the agreement".


Related Content

Breaking news
May 28, 2018
Damascus gives U.N. list of nominees for constitutional committee

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut