The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Indian police fire tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 16:11
Indian police fired tear gas and clashed with crowds of stone-throwing Muslims who took to the streets after Friday prayers across the north of the country in anger at a citizenship law they say discriminates against the secular constitution.
There were standoffs at police barricades in half a dozen towns in populous Uttar Pradesh state which has long been a tinderbox of communal tensions between majority Hindus and minority Muslims.
Chants of "Remove Modi" filled the air at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid mosque as protesters marched towards the centre of the capital where authorities shut some train stations and suspended the internet on Thursday to stop people gathering.
The backlash against the law pushed through parliament by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 11 marks the strongest show of dissent since he was first elected in 2014.
Police and paramilitary were deployed outside the mosque where more than 1,000 people joined the rally, Reuters witnesses said. Several carried India's flag and copies of the constitution, which states that India is a secular republic.
"We will fight till this law is rolled back. We will not back down," said Shamim Qureishi, 42, chanting outside the mosque.
The law makes it easier for people from non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.
Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory and that the award of citizenship based on religion undermines the constitution.
Crowds pelted stones at police in Ferozabad, Muzzafarnagar and Ghaziabad among other cities in Uttar Pradesh and police fired tear gas in the industrial city of Kanpur to disperse the crowd.
"The situation became violent in some parts of the district, minor force was used to disperse the mob," said state police chief O.P.Singh.
INTERNET DOWN
Authorities shut down the internet in parts of the state to prevent inflammatory material being circulated. News channel NDTV broadcast images of a torched police van and officers chasing protesters throwing stones and wielding sticks.
From college students and academics to artists and opposition party workers, thousands of people have protested against a law that many believe is part of an unspoken agenda to divide India along communal lines.
Muslims make up 14% of India's population.
On the street below the sprawling steps of Jama Masjid, Muslims were joined by people of other faiths, including a large number of Dalits, the community that ranks at the bottom of the Hindu caste hierarchy.
Several thousand gathered on the main boulevard cutting through Jamia Milia Islamia University in south Delhi that has been the site of violent clashes with police in the last two weeks, but the protest on Friday was peaceful.
Groups of women and children, protected by human chains of young men, stood clapping and shouting slogans.
"We want justice," some of them said, condemning police action against Jamia students and the citizenship law.
"I have never seen anything like this here. People have been forced to come out on to the streets," said 55-year old Mahroof Ahmed Khan, a resident, as he walked through the demonstration.
"Hindus, Muslims, everyone is against this law. This is the power of unity," he said.
Aside from targeting Modi, protesters also vented their fury at Amit Shah, the interior minister who tabled the bill.
In Uttar Pradesh, police arrested more than 100 people, largely from the Muslim-majority areas where protests were held on Thursday.
Prominent human rights lawyer Mohammed Shoaib was detained, and another human rights activist and ex-policeman, S.R. Darapuri, was placed under house arrest.
Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:34 PM
Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:30 PM
Boeing's astronaut capsule has not yet reached desired orbit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:29 PM
UK policy to allow secret agents to commit crimes is lawful, tribunal rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:19 PM
Russia honors two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:18 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:15 PM
Erdogan: Cannot remain silent on Russia-backed 'mercenaries' in Libya -NTV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:14 PM
Russia concerned by prospect of Turkey sending troops to Libya - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:08 PM
Iraq's Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:59 PM
Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:57 PM
US government study finds racial bias in facial recognition tools
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:51 PM
'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:38 PM
China-Brazil satellite launched into space to monitor Amazon rainforest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:36 PM
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:36 PM
First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by