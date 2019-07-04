Indictment: A citizen of India killed his roommate after argument

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Tel Aviv District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against Patrick Johansson (Shijo), a 36-year-old Indian citizen, for the killing of Jerome Arthur Philip, and for intentionally causing serious injury to another person.



According to the indictment filed by attorney Noam Shavit, the defendant was a foreign worker from India and at the time relevant to the indictment lived in an apartment in Tel Aviv together with the deceased, a citizen of India, and other people. As of May 2019, when the deceased joined the apartment, disagreements and arguments arose between him and the defendant regarding the rules of conduct in the apartment. On June 7, 2019, at night, a fight broke out between the deceased and five others and another partner, at the end of which the deceased left the apartment At 2:00 a.m., the defendant left the apartment and walked around the stairwell, holding a knife in his hand, sometimes even hiding it in the back of his trousers. Shortly afterwards, the deceased returned and passed the defendant in the stairwell. The defendant entered the apartment behind him.In the apartment, an argument began between the defendant and the deceased, during which the defendant pushed the deceased, pulled out the knife and stuck it in his back. The deceased turned toward the defendant, who stabbed him again in the stomach. Immediately after the stabbing of the deceased, the accused, while holding the knife in his hand, stabbed another man who lived in the apartment while he was lying in bed, causing him serious damage. As a result of the stabbing of the deceased in the stomach and back by the defendant, he was unconscious, without a pulse or spontaneous breathing. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.





