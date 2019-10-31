Indictment for Solomon Tekah killer in two weeks, source says

Four months after the shooting, a source in the Department of Justice said that the discussions dealing with the indictment of the police officer who shot Solomon Tekah are in their final stages. Mako reported.



The officer will be indicted in two weeks, the court said.The source further added that only once the family has been informed will the indictment be published.



Tekah was shot and killed last July by a police officer in Kiryat Haim, sparking major riots throughout the country.





