Indonesia chief security minister in stable condition - police

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 10:45
Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto is conscious and his condition is stable after he was attacked by a man wielding a knife near his car during a visit to a town on the island of Java, a police chief said.

"His condition is stable and at the moment he is being evacuated to a hospital in Jakarta," Tomsi Tohir, Banten police chief told Metro TV.


