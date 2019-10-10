Indonesia chief security minister in stable condition - police

Indonesia's Chief Security Minister Wiranto is conscious and his condition is stable after he was attacked by a man wielding a knife near his car during a visit to a town on the island of Java, a police chief said.



"His condition is stable and at the moment he is being evacuated to a hospital in Jakarta," Tomsi Tohir, Banten police chief told Metro TV.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });