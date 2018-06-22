June 22 2018
Indonesia court sentences Islamic State-linked cleric to death

By REUTERS
June 22, 2018 07:47
JAKARTA - An Indonesian court on Friday sentenced to death an Islamic State-linked cleric for masterminding from his jail cell a string of deadly militant attacks across the world's largest Muslim-majority country.

Aman Abdurrahman, 46, is considered the ideological leader of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) - a loose grouping of Islamic State sympathizers in Indonesia.

"The court sentences the defendant to death," said the judge, Ahmad Zaini, adding that Abdurrahman had been proved guilty of "carrying out terrorism."


