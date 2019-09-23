Indonesian military says 16 die during unrest in Papuan town

JAKARTA - A spokesman for military operations in Indonesia's eastern province of Papua said on Monday that 16 civilians had died and 65 were wounded during unrest in the town of Wamena, where protesters had set ablaze buildings.



"For Wamena, based on data on the ground, 16 died and 65 were wounded," Eko Daryanto said by telephone.He described the situation as now stable.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });