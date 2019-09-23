Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Indonesian military says 16 die during unrest in Papuan town

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 15:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

JAKARTA - A spokesman for military operations in Indonesia's eastern province of Papua said on Monday that 16 civilians had died and 65 were wounded during unrest in the town of Wamena, where protesters had set ablaze buildings.

"For Wamena, based on data on the ground, 16 died and 65 were wounded," Eko Daryanto said by telephone.He described the situation as now stable.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 23, 2019
Western countries raise concerns on Saudi rights record

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut