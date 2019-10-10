Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Indonesian security minister attacked by man with knife -police

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 09:42
A man wielding a knife attacked Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto on Thursday, during a visit to the town of Pandeglang in Banten province on the island of Java, images from police and television showed.

Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident and told media the perpetrator had been arrested and an officer had been hurt. No further details were immediately available.The minister had been taken to hospital, media said.


