Indonesia's Chief Security Minister stabbed by alleged Islamic extremist

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed next to his car, KAN reported on Thursday. Television cameras caught the suspect stabbing Wiranto as he got out of his car.
Authorities believe that the stabber was an Islamic extremist, according to KAN.
