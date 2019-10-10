Indonesia's Chief Security Minister stabbed by alleged Islamic extremist

Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed next to his car, KAN reported on Thursday. Television cameras caught the suspect stabbing Wiranto as he got out of his car.



Authorities believe that the stabber was an Islamic extremist, according to KAN.

שר הביטחון של אינדונזיה נדקר מחוץ למכוניתו: מצלמות הטלוויזיה קלטו אדם דוקר את השר בעת שהוא יוצא ממכוניתו. הרשויות סבורות כי הדוקר - פעיל אסלאמי קיצוני@GBrizman pic.twitter.com/qJR9LtJvig — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 10, 2019

