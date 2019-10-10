Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Indonesia's Chief Security Minister stabbed by alleged Islamic extremist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 17:02
Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed next to his car, KAN reported on Thursday. Television cameras caught the suspect stabbing Wiranto as he got out of his car.

Authorities believe that the stabber was an Islamic extremist, according to KAN.


