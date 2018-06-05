June 05 2018
Initial report: Palestinian nurse not killed by direct fire

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 5, 2018 17:31
An initial investigation of an incident in which a Gazan nurse was shot dead, indicated that only a very small number of bullets were fired in total, none of them directed at her.

The Israeli army opened an investigation into the death of Gazan nurse Razan al-Najar after she was shot during violent protests along the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip Friday.

The IDF said Palestinian militants had attacked troops with gunfire and a grenade, and had returned fire in accordance with the open-fire regulations.

The military stated that while it is "constantly working to draw operational lessons to reduce the number of casualties" along the border fence, and that it has repeatedly warned citizens not to approach the fence and take part in the violence demonstrations, Hamas "unfortunately methodically places young children and women on the front lines of violent disturbances to act as human shields for the realization of Hamas's goals."

The investigation of al-Najar's death is still ongoing.


