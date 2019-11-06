Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Injured in Jordan stabbing were not Spanish nationals

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 13:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The tourists stabbed Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, were not Spanish nationals, a source from Spain's foreign ministry told Reuters.

Police in Jordan said several tourists, a local guide and a security guard were stabbed and that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack.

A security source had initially told Reuters the victims included three Spanish women. Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 6, 2019
Macron says Iran move signals its intent to quit nuclear agreement

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings