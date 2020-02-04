Iowa Democratic Party writes letter to campaigns about results delay

The Iowa Democratic Party is writing a letter to campaigns about the delay in releasing results from the caucus, CNN reported on Tuesday.
Results of the Iowa caucus
have been reportedly delayed by an issue with a mobile app built by Shadow Inc., a for-profit company acquired by ACRONYM in July 2019.The delay prompted two leading candidates in the Iowa race, US Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to release their own tallies.
It remains unclear when official results wil be released, though Iowa officials say it will be "as soon as possible today."