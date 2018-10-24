Iran accuses U.S. of imposing more sanctions 'deflect' attention from Khashoggi killing

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
GENEVA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday accused the U.S. Treasury of announcing new sanctions on Iran to "deflect" attention from the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday targeted Afghanistan’s Taliban insurgency with sanctions against eight individuals who were designated global terrorists, including two linked to Iran's Quds Force, the branch of the elite Revolutionary Guards that oversees operations outside of the Islamic Republic's borders.
"To deflect from headlines on Saudi brutality in Istanbul and across Yemen, US Treasury — while in Saudi Arabia, no less —sanctions Iran for 'supporting' anti-Iran Taliban. Conveniently omitting that US is negotiating with the very same Taliban now & its clients have long backed it," Zarif wrote on Twitter.
