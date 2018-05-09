May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran army chief: Worst thing the nuclear deal did was give U.S. legitimacy

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 09:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Iran's army chief said on Wednesday that the biggest damage caused by the nuclear deal came from sitting down with the United States at the negotiating table and giving Washington legitimacy, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

America's withdrawal from the Iran deal should also be a lesson to Saudi Arabia which is drawing closer to the United States, Moussavi said, according to ISNA.

"The biggest damage of the Iran deal was legitimizing and sitting at the negotiating table with America," Moussavi was quoted as saying.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
German FM: U.S. offered no alternative to Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut