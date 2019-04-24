Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Iran's Supreme Leader says U.S. sanctions won't work

"We can export as much of our oil as we need and want."

By REUTERS
April 24, 2019 12:16
Iran's Supreme Leader says U.S. sanctions won't work

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

 
Iran can export as much oil as it needs, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to his official website.

"America's efforts in sanctioning the sale of Iranian oil won't get anywhere," Khamenei said. "We can export as much of our oil as we need and want."

Oil prices hit their highest level since November on Tuesday after Washington announced all waivers on imports of sanctions-hit Iranian oil would end next week, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran and further tightening global supply.

