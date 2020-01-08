Iran civil aviation org says will not give black box to Boeing

Iran's civil aviation organization has said that it will not hand over to Boeing the black box of the Ukrainian airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeni airport on Wednesday morning. Both black boxes were found Wednesday, Iranian state television has reported. An Iranian official was quoted as saying both boxes were damaged but that it was believed their data could still be retrieved.On Wednesday morning, engine failure was named as the cause of the crash. However, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran later issued a new statement on the crash which omitted engine failure as a cause, and saying that any previous statements on the cause of the crash had not been official.
Video footage of the flight shows that it was on fire shortly after taking off, crashing shortly thereafter. All 176 people on board were killed.