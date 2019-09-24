Iran condemns UK, France, Germany statement it is behind Aramco attack

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Islamic Republic of Iran dismissed on Tuesday a joint statement by the UK, France and Germany alleging it is behind the attack on Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.
The attack on Saudi Arabian Oil Company [Saudi Aramco] led oil production in the kingdom to drop by 50%.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});