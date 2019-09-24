Iran condemns UK, France, Germany statement it is behind Aramco attack

The Islamic Republic of Iran dismissed on Tuesday a joint statement by the UK, France and Germany alleging it is behind the attack on Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The attack on Saudi Arabian Oil Company [Saudi Aramco] led oil production in the kingdom to drop by 50%.

